Armenia committed ethnical cleansing against captured Azerbaijanis - State Commission on POWs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia committed such crimes as genocide and ethnic cleansing against captured Azerbaijanis, Ismayil Akhundov, head of the working group under the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, said, Trend reports on Aug.30.

According to Akhundov, Azerbaijanis captured and taken hostage were massacred by Armenia.

As a result of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan during the first Karabakh war (in the 1990s), 3,890 people missed, he reminded.

"Armenia is hiding the fact of keeping these persons from international organizations, and hasn’t yet provided information about their further fate," Akhundov noted adding that Armenia is using young Azerbaijanis as donors of human organs.