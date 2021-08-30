Armenia provided no information on some Azerbaijanis missing since Second Karabakh War
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Armenia hasn’t yet provided information about seven Azerbaijanis missing since the second Karabakh war [in 2020], the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports on Aug.30.
According to Aliyeva, in Azerbaijan, such steps as the improvement of the health of the Armenian military are based on the principles of humanism.
"As the ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, I keep the issues of protection and restoration of the violated rights of prisoners and hostages at the center of attention. Undeniable facts require the adoption of the measures," she added.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha (PHOTO)
Film on Azerbaijani hostages, missing persons and prisoners of war produced in US Los Angeles (VIDEO)
IsDB Institute’s Global Forum: ‘Islamic Finance Has an Essential Role in Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery’