Azerbaijani president congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on Aug. 30, Trend reports.

"Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of the fraternal Kyrgyz Republic, and extend my best wishes," the message said.

"The current level of our friendly relations based on common historical roots and national and moral values, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation, is pleasing," the message said.

"I am confident that stemming from the will of our fraternal peoples, our intergovernmental relations will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect and trust and will be a solid foundation for our joint activities," the message said.

"On this remarkable day, I once again cordially congratulate you and wish the fraternal Kyrgyz Republic everlasting peace and prosperity," the message said.