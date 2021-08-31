Co-op between Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan - important for sustainable dev't in South Caucasus - OSCE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Cooperation between Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan is important for sustainable peace and development in the South Caucasus, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said, Trend reports.

Linde made the statement addressing the 2021 Annual Security Review Conference.

She noted that a Russian-brokered ceasefire has been achieved in 2020, which put an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh war and OSCE must use this moment to renew its efforts.

Linde noted that it is important to reach a lasting solution to the remaining issues.

Having noted the importance of cooperation between Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, Linde said that areas of coop could involve infrastructure, connectivity, and environmental issues.

“My Special Representative is engaging with three countries and we appreciate the constructive approach of all three parties,” she said.