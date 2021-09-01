Azerbaijani artillerymen successfully complete "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOT/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1
Trend:
The "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in the Guards garrison of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the "International Army Games - 2021" has ended, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend .
Azerbaijani artillerymen, who competed with the representatives of nine countries, demonstrating high professionalism ranked third.
The teams of Kazakhstan and Russia shared the first two places, respectively.
The closing ceremony of the "Masters of Artillery" contest will be held on September 2.
