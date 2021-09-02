Armenia still demonstrates unpreparedness for neighborhood policy - Azerbaijani MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2
Trend:
The revanchist statements and behavior of the Armenian side show that the country is not yet ready for a neighborhood policy based on the principles of international law, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Latest
Hopefully liberated territories of Azerbaijan will prosper in near future - journalist from Uzbekistan
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won next gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)