Attempts at igniting aggressive separatist tendencies in Azerbaijani territories to be resolutely suppressed – MFA

Politics 2 September 2021 20:23 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

The attempts of fomenting aggressive separatist tendencies in the Azerbaijani territories will be resolutely suppressed, Trend reports on Sept. 2 referring to the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry about the statements of the Armenian officials inciting separatism on the Azerbaijani territory.

Will be updated
