Azerbaijan nearing completion of 'Victory Road' to Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Trend:

The construction of the ‘Victory Road’, named so by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to commemorate the path used by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the liberation of the city of Shusha [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], is coming to an end, Trend reports on Sept.3.

Construction of this two-lane road began 10 months ago and its asphalting work is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.