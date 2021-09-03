Azerbaijan nearing completion of 'Victory Road' to Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3
Trend:
The construction of the ‘Victory Road’, named so by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to commemorate the path used by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the liberation of the city of Shusha [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], is coming to an end, Trend reports on Sept.3.
Construction of this two-lane road began 10 months ago and its asphalting work is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Attempts at igniting aggressive separatist tendencies in Azerbaijani territories to be resolutely suppressed – MFA
Azerbaijan plans to implement projects based on "green technologies" in Aghdam city – Special rep of president
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to be restored following most advanced int’l standards - Special rep of president
Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA