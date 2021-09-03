Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Baku Stock Exchange releases latest data on transactions of securities
SOCAR Turkey announces change in shareholder structure
Lending to trade and services up in Azerbaijan
Economic life recovers and goes back to normal — Putin Russia 12:32
German services sector drives growth as recovery persists Europe 12:30
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of secondary school No. 20 in Sumgayit Politics 12:25
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of new Azmonbat enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Politics 12:16
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Sumgayit Court Complex Politics 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Sumgayit Politics 12:14
Georgia sees increase in Consumer Price Index Business 12:09
Baku Stock Exchange releases latest data on transactions of securities Finance 12:06
Tatneft, Uzbeknefteqaz implement projects for low-tonnage gas chemistry Oil&Gas 12:06
Kazakhstan to resume regular flights to Hungary Transport 12:04
KazMunayGas, Shell to assess implementing pilot project on CCUS technology use Oil&Gas 12:03
Kazakhstan-Israel trade twofold down amid COVID-19 Business 12:01
Uzbeknefteqaz plans to transfer several gas stations to Tatneft Oil&Gas 12:00
Islamic Development Bank Group Private Sector Institutions hosts Private Sector Forum 2021 Arab World 11:59
SOCAR Turkey announces change in shareholder structure Oil&Gas 11:56
EBRD to allocate funds to for backing up Turkmen construction sector manufacturer Finance 11:54
Pension savings value on decrease in Kazakhstan Business 11:50
Israel appoints first ambassador to Bahrain Israel 11:27
Turkey records rise in export value of clothes from January through August 2021 Turkey 11:27
Lending to trade and services up in Azerbaijan Finance 11:26
Vaccination campaign in Dushanbe completed by over 91% Tajikistan 11:25
Ukraine eyes to organize Azerbaijani light oil transportation via Druzhba pipeline – ministry Oil&Gas 11:23
Baku Stock Exchange unveils 8M2021 data on transactions in gov't securities Finance 11:14
Oil prices mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report, more gains eyed Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 11:10
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha Politics 11:08
Azercell again announces English language courses for journalists! Economy 11:07
Georgia waves off accepting AstraZeneca vaccine for free, due to unpopularity Georgia 11:07
Turkey's export value of furniture, wood grows in 8M2021 Turkey 10:55
Over 133 mb of ACG oil transshipped via Ceyhan terminal YTD Oil&Gas 10:33
Russia’s Atomflot may supply electricity to Kazakh-operated 'Baimskaya' project Business 10:30
Cars of European and Japanese production remain in demand in Baku Commentary 10:27
Sberbank to support Kazakhstan's digital transformation Oil&Gas 10:26
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 10:24
Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Jaiz Bank-Nigeria sign LoF agreement Arab World 10:20
Azerbaijan nearing completion of 'Victory Road' to Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 10:16
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment via local ports from Romania in 7M2021 Turkey 10:15
Argentina appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:14
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.3 Uzbekistan 10:08
WHO rep in Azerbaijan says evaluation of new COVID-19 vaccines continues Society 10:04
Schneider Electric powers Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field Society 10:00
Kazakhstan reveals data on latest grain harvesting activities Kazakhstan 09:59
US Embassy in Uzbekistan opens tender to buy goods Tenders 09:48
Turkey sees growth in chemical export value for 8M2021 Turkey 09:48
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender for overhaul services Business 09:29
Britain to raise taxes to pay for social care Economy 08:57
Imported car sales in South Korea up 1 pct in August amid pandemic Business 08:29
Azerbaijan to benefit from country-specific technical assistance of IMF's capacity dev't center Business 08:05
4,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:36
South Korea's 5G users top 17 mln in July ICT 06:58
Renaissance executives agree to pay around $7 bln to settle tax dispute with IRS -source Finance 06:17
Sber, Gazprombank to provide $2.7 bln loan to Russian Copper Company Business 05:32
Canada's trade surplus down in July Economy 04:49
Ireland's Q2 GDP up nearly 22 pct y-on-y to 109.3 bln euros Economy 04:10
Japanese beauty retailer DHC to quit S. Korean business Business 03:31
Afghanistan shows deficiency in EU's strategic autonomy comes with price - top diplomat Europe 02:56
Israeli students return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases Israel 02:20
Lebanon signs 1.2-mln-euro agreement with French Development Agency Arab World 01:45
Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions Europe 01:12
UK records another 38,154 coronavirus cases Europe 00:35
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to start exporting products abroad through e-commerce Economy 00:01
Turkey reports 20,004 recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 2 September 23:22
Ford U.S. sales in August drop 33.1 pct Business 2 September 23:01
China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 bln for "common prosperity" Business 2 September 22:38
Uzbekistan to strengthen trade, economic ties with IsDB member countries Economy 2 September 22:15
Several countries thank Georgia for transit of their citizens evacuated from Afghanistan Georgia 2 September 21:57
Turkmenistan, Japan talk prospects for bilateral cooperation Turkmenistan 2 September 21:54
S Africa, Tunisia & Ireland urge boosting ties with Iran Iran 2 September 21:17
Kazakhstan considering development of homemade pharmaceuticals against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 2 September 21:14
Kazakhstan holds closing Ceremony of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 2 September 21:02
COVID passports issued abroad valid in Azerbaijan - Cabinet of Ministers Society 2 September 20:51
Azerbaijan International Telecom company opens tender to buy IT equipment Tenders 2 September 20:47
Attempts at igniting aggressive separatist tendencies in Azerbaijani territories to be resolutely suppressed – MFA Politics 2 September 20:23
Azerbaijan appoints new director of Anti-AIDS Center Society 2 September 20:03
Volume of credit insurance market grows in Azerbaijan Finance 2 September 20:02
Turkey’s export of defense products up Turkey 2 September 19:43
Toyota may bring new models to Azerbaijan in 2022 - expert Transport 2 September 19:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Sept. 2 Society 2 September 19:18
Significant number of car dealers left Georgian market Business 2 September 19:17
Turkey increases export of electrical goods from January through August 2021 Turkey 2 September 19:16
Georgia implements project to support development of solar panel system Oil&Gas 2 September 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 3,759 more COVID-19 cases, 3,473 recoveries Society 2 September 18:58
COVID-19 exposes major vulnerabilities in Georgia’s development - USAID Business 2 September 18:54
Azerbaijan plans to implement projects based on "green technologies" in Aghdam city – Special rep of president Oil&Gas 2 September 18:53
New co-chair of OSCE MG from Russia to visit Azerbaijan Politics 2 September 18:47
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to be restored following most advanced int’l standards - Special rep of president Politics 2 September 18:32
Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA Politics 2 September 18:29
Money supply in Georgia reaches new record level - NBG Finance 2 September 18:28
Georgia reveals amount of funds in funded pension system Finance 2 September 18:28
Georgian Railway ends first half of 2021 with loss Transport 2 September 18:16
Azerbaijan introducing new school subject on victory in Second Karabakh War Society 2 September 18:15
Georga launches cable car in Chiatura town Transport 2 September 18:12
Turkey welcomes personal of Azerbaijani Air Force involved in TurAz Sahini – 2021 exercises (PHOTO) Politics 2 September 18:12
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 September 18:02
Uzbek President offers IsDB new ideas for developing co-op Business 2 September 18:00
EU, EBRD make efforts to boost competitiveness of Georgian firms Business 2 September 18:00
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 2 September 17:57
USAID to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic Business 2 September 17:56
Azerbaijan eases procedures of using financial support mechanisms for entrepreneurs Business 2 September 17:49
Azerbaijan sees increase in share of business loans in client portfolio of local banks Finance 2 September 17:45
