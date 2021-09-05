Visit of Aghdam residents to their hometown begins

Politics 5 September 2021 11:57 (UTC+04:00)
Visit of Aghdam residents to their hometown begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

The visit of a group of residents of Aghdam to their hometown has begun, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Today, a group of residents of Aghdam made a trip to Aghdam for the first time. We go to Agdam", he wrote.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA
Iran's banking issues depend on JCPOA revival and FATF - Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce
Iran's banking issues depend on JCPOA revival and FATF - Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce
Iran welcomes constructive negotiations coupled with compliance on commitments - official
Iran welcomes constructive negotiations coupled with compliance on commitments - official
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Montenegro police fire teargas at protesters incensed over cleric's enthronement Europe 13:08
Flights to other airports in Karabakh region to surely be organized soon - Boeing aircraft captain Society 13:07
Hopefully will also participate in opening of airports in Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur – AZAL VP Politics 13:03
U.S. needs to work with China in pandemic fight US 12:26
State Border Service also to operate at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli Int’l Airport Society 12:18
Visit of Aghdam residents to their hometown begins Politics 11:57
Saudi Telecom's tech unit aims to raise up to $960 million in IPO Arab World 11:46
Landmark Event: AZAL’s “KARABAKH” aircraft lands in Fuzuli Airport (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:14
Longest tunnel flight world record broken in Turkey Turkey 10:47
Heads of State of Central Asia adopts Joint Statement following Consultative Meeting in Avaza Central Asia 10:40
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:37
Iran's trade turnover with United Arab Emirates soars Business 10:28
Hurricane Ida death toll in Louisiana rises to 12 US 09:58
UK multiplies import of Azerbaijani-made products Business 09:43
4,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:29
Georgia notes increase in volume of non-bank deposits Finance 09:15
Exports of Iran’s Gilan Province Cooperative Companies up Business 08:44
The foreign ministers of the G7 states are going to discuss the situation in Afghanistan next week Other News 08:19
Number of health insurance recipients increases in Georgia Business 08:14
SECO to present new Regional Cooperation Strategy for South Caucasus Business 08:00
New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late Oct Business 07:41
Brazil suspends beef exports to China after confirming mad cow disease cases Business 07:08
Libyan Oil Corporation announces end of division Oil&Gas 06:32
Japan PM candidate Kishida wants to delay economic stimulus debate Other News 05:57
Russian space corporation to invest $456 mln in tram traffic on Vostochny cosmodrome Russia 05:18
UN humanitarian chief concludes trip to Syria, Lebanon, Turkey Turkey 04:43
Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines Transport 04:05
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart Transport 03:20
Turkey reports 19,464 recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 02:51
Italian women's volleyball team wins European Championship Europe 02:37
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 5 Oil&Gas 02:16
Orient Precision Industries to raise $22.2 million via stock offering Finance 01:44
UK records another 37,578 coronavirus cases Europe 01:09
Tanzania plans to produce over 670,000 tons of sugar annually by 2024 Business 00:34
Closing ceremony of International Army Games 2021 held (PHOTO) Politics 00:06
Iran shares data on production of Nakhlak Lead Complex Business 4 September 23:59
Revenue of mobile operators in Georgia up ICT 4 September 23:25
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran down Business 4 September 23:15
Azerbaijani speaker to attend V World Conference of Parliament Chairpersons in Austria Politics 4 September 23:14
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi refinery plans to fully supply An-2 aircraft with domestic fuel Economy 4 September 22:44
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 7 medals in Russia Azerbaijan 4 September 22:39
World Cup 2022: Azerbaijan and Ireland match ends in draw Azerbaijan 4 September 22:38
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO) Politics 4 September 22:10
Uzbek bank signs agreement with ICD Uzbekistan 4 September 21:56
Azerbaijani team brings record number of medals home from Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Society 4 September 21:46
Int'l payment systems gaining popularity in Georgia Business 4 September 21:43
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 4 September 21:04
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly falling Finance 4 September 21:02
Azerbaijan restricts visits museums and galleries only to those with COVID-19 passport - ministry Azerbaijan 4 September 20:30
Tech giants seek meeting with new Malaysian PM on foreign ship cable waiver ICT 4 September 20:02
Azerbaijani team of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest returns to Baku Politics 4 September 19:17
Azerbaijani athletes win medals at Games of CIS countries in Russia Russia 4 September 19:15
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands co-op in int'l cargo shipment Transport 4 September 18:44
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 4 Society 4 September 18:43
Azerbaijan confirms 3,305 more COVID-19 cases, 3,423 recoveries Society 4 September 18:35
Iran to build power plant in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Oil&Gas 4 September 18:03
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 4 September 17:18
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry names volume of digitalized services Economy 4 September 17:07
Azerbaijan immediately conveyed its protest to Russia through diplomatic channels - MFA Politics 4 September 16:00
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for control devices Tenders 4 September 14:58
Trans-Afghan railway to cut costs of transportation of goods to Uzbekistan - CEIR Business 4 September 14:56
Turkmen Railways opens tender for overhaul of video surveillance and fire safety system Tenders 4 September 14:51
Georgian Kakheti sees increase in volume of processed grapes Business 4 September 14:46
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 4 September 14:46
EU ready to provide financial support to SMEs in Azerbaijan Business 4 September 14:33
Iran shares COVID-19 data for September 4 Society 4 September 14:07
EU eyes to expand project on creating 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan Business 4 September 14:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 4 September 13:58
Uzbekistan receives more financial aid from int'l banks than Kazakhstan Business 4 September 13:54
Iran's priority is to deepen ties with its neighbors - President Raisi Business 4 September 13:48
Opening of universities in Iran depends on vaccination process - Ministry of Health Society 4 September 13:45
Uzbekistan eyeing new projects with Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia Business 4 September 13:36
Georgia sees decrease in daily COVID-19 cases for Sept.4 Georgia 4 September 13:13
Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands Europe 4 September 13:12
Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey (VIDEO) Turkey 4 September 13:12
Azerbaijan reveals amount of mortgage loans issued under state line in 8M2021 Finance 4 September 12:41
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Finance 4 September 12:39
Turkmen Railways opens tender for overhaul Tenders 4 September 12:36
Azerbaijan records historically high electricity consumption Oil&Gas 4 September 12:22
Iran to boost apple growing Business 4 September 12:19
ICD’s event discusses ways to promote cross-border disruptive financial services (PHOTO) Arab World 4 September 12:17
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows Arab World 4 September 12:15
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better Other News 4 September 12:10
Azerbaijan working on popularization of domestic products abroad - Uluchay Center (PHOTO) Economy 4 September 12:06
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.4 Uzbekistan 4 September 11:57
Azerbaijan sees decline in oil prices Finance 4 September 11:46
EU aims to increase export potential of Azerbaijani SMEs - Head of EU Delegation Economy 4 September 11:39
Turkmen state concern to buy metal products via tender Tenders 4 September 11:35
Iran’s GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Isfahan Province Business 4 September 11:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 4 September 11:20
Migrants in Russia to be bound to get cards with chips on dactyloscopy starting Dec 29 Russia 4 September 11:19
Large-scale gas supply project launched in Georgia Oil&Gas 4 September 11:06
Uzbek companies to export footwear to Russia Business 4 September 10:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 4 September 10:54
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 4 September 10:49
Turkmenistan to buy equipment for data transmission network from Emirati company ICT 4 September 10:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly's Dondarly village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 4 September 10:45
WHO Azerbaijan talks possibility of vaccination of children against COVID-19 Society 4 September 10:45
UzAuto Motors starts selling 4 car model in Tajikistan Business 4 September 10:24
S&P reveals key factors supporting Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating Finance 4 September 10:04
All news