Visit of Aghdam residents to their hometown begins
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5
Trend:
The visit of a group of residents of Aghdam to their hometown has begun, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Today, a group of residents of Aghdam made a trip to Aghdam for the first time. We go to Agdam", he wrote.
