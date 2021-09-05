Turkey, Azerbaijan launch "Brotherly Brigade" project - Turkish Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

In order to ensure interaction between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as planning, management of exercises and the principles of their implementation in an appropriate form, the "Brortherly Brigade" project was launched, said Pynar Kara, the official representative of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The representative of the ministry noted that at present joint preparation and training of the respective delegations of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey is underway.

"Based on the principle "Two states, one nation", we, with all our capabilities, will continue to stand next to our Azerbaijani brothers, with whom we are together in sorrow and joy,"stated Kara.