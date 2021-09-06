President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani Paralympians and coaches for high results
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.6
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of awards for Azerbaijani athletes with disabilities and their coaches for the high results at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games, held in Tokyo, on September 6, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
US report on destruction of cemeteries is biased - Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO)
Agreements already reached on participation of Korean companies in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - ambassador (Interview)