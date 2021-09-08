Military pilots of Azerbaijan, Turkey successfully perform tasks within 'TurAz Falcon - 2021' joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

As part of the Azerbaijani-Turkish ‘TurAz Falcon – 2021’ Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, the aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey have completed flight missions along the route at an altitude determined by the maneuver plan, Trend reports on Sept.7 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the scenario of the exercise, the military pilots successfully performed maneuvers to strike air defense means and ground targets of the imaginary enemy, as well as to evade the opposing forces.