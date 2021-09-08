Azerbaijan's State Security Service arrests people who joined illegal armed groups (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

The people who have joined an illegal armed groups abroad, have been arrested, Trend reports citing the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

As a result of operational and investigative measures carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, persons who were involved in the activities of illegal armed groups on the territory of another state were detained.

The investigation established that Azerbaijani citizens Mansur Jumayev (born in 1980) and Nasir Jahangirov (born in 1971) participated in illegal armed groups abroad.

Moreover, the investigation established that Jumayev and Jahangirov left Azerbaijan in 2011, illegally entered the territory of another state and took part in the activities of an illegal armed group headed by a man nicknamed "Salahaddin".

As part of this group, they participated in hostilities and various operations.

In connection with these facts, Jumayev and Jahangirov were charged under Articles 12.1, 279.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The court chose a preventive measure against them in the form of arrest.

During the investigation, they confessed, declaring their repentance.

Investigative and operational measures in this criminal case continue.