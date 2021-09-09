Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9
Trend:
Isa Bulagi, one of the main symbols of Shusha, has been completely restored by Shusha City State Reserve, Trend reports.
The spring structure is made of marble, the word Isa Bulag is written in the national ornament, and the water supply of the spring has been fully restored.
The news has been tweeted by Chairman of the Board of Shusha City State Reserve Maftun Abbasov.
