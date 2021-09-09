Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO)

Politics 9 September 2021 09:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9

Trend:

Isa Bulagi, one of the main symbols of Shusha, has been completely restored by Shusha City State Reserve, Trend reports.

The spring structure is made of marble, the word Isa Bulag is written in the national ornament, and the water supply of the spring has been fully restored.

The news has been tweeted by Chairman of the Board of Shusha City State Reserve Maftun Abbasov.

Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijani MMA fighter wins Cage Fury FC 50 tournament
Azerbaijani MMA fighter wins Cage Fury FC 50 tournament
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds Young Leaders Forum 2021 (LIVE)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds Young Leaders Forum 2021 (LIVE)
Azerbaijan changes COVID-19 vaccination timeframe for previously infected citizens (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan changes COVID-19 vaccination timeframe for previously infected citizens (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan-EU partnership further strengthened during COVID-19 crisis - Commission Economy 10:31
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender to purchase peroxide Tenders 10:21
Turkey's value of leather exports to France up in 8M2021 Turkey 10:19
Iran announces operational plans to boost activity of strategic industries Iran 10:15
Turkey releases report on cargo shipment between its Cesme, Italy's Trieste ports Turkey 10:12
Turkey notes growth of steel exports to Iran Turkey 10:05
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Aliaga port in 8M2021 Turkey 10:05
Mobileye to launch driverless taxis in 2022 Israel 10:03
Death toll in gas explosion in Russia’s Noginsk rises to four people Russia 09:49
Turkey sees growth in value of steel export to Kazakhstan Turkey 09:48
Turkey releases updated statistics on goods shipped via its ports from Germany Turkey 09:48
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy batteries Tenders 09:47
Oil gains for 2nd session as lower U.S. output supports Oil&Gas 09:40
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for pilot tests on drilling perforation Tenders 09:40
Iranian currency rates for September 9 Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan fully restores one of main symbols of Shusha city in Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 09:31
China - largest exporter of cars to Uzbekistan Business 09:24
Iran and Iraq to follow progress of Shalamche-Basra railway construction Business 09:18
Turkey records rise in export of legumes to France Turkey 09:07
Tropical storm Mindy reaches US coast US 08:44
Saudi Arabia intercepts two explosive Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushait Arab World 08:07
French companies may accompany Kazakh authorities in their effort to reform economy Business 08:00
Daily COVID-19 case count at 4,106 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:33
Georgia sees decrease in profits of insurance industry Finance 07:05
Japan seeks to extend COVID emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas Other News 06:44
Fire in N.Macedonian COVID-19 hospital kills at least 10 Other News 05:43
Italy's Draghi, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Afghan crisis, G20 summit Turkey 04:46
Taliban planning to hold general elections in Afghanistan Other News 03:57
Turkey, Egypt agree to continue normalization talks Turkey 03:11
4 civilians killed, 7 injured in NW Syria violence: UN World 02:13
Moroccans vote in parliament election under new voting rules Arab World 01:16
Head of new Afghan government calls on ex-officials to return Other News 00:40
Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Iran-Iraq borders Iran 00:27
Central Bank of Iran discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 00:05
France boosts car imports from Turkey Turkey 00:01
Turkey exports more wood, furniture to Turkmenistan in 7M2021 Turkey 8 September 23:34
Azerbaijani MMA fighter wins Cage Fury FC 50 tournament Society 8 September 23:20
Azerbaijan's economic growth is projected at 4.6% this year Economy 8 September 22:58
Armenian PM admits that Karabakh is territory of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 8 September 22:57
Projected defense and security expenditures of Azerbaijan in 2022 named Politics 8 September 22:56
Public-private co-op to contribute to restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister Business 8 September 22:52
Apple exports from Georgia increases Business 8 September 22:22
Iran to import 18m doses of corona vaccines soon: Health Minister Iran 8 September 21:54
China intends to expand import of Uzbek products Uzbekistan 8 September 21:19
France keen to donate funds for demining of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - ambassador Politics 8 September 21:08
Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan shares details on exchange rate for 2022 Economy 8 September 20:55
Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan shares estimated revenues and expenditures for 2022 Economy 8 September 20:36
EIA revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production Oil&Gas 8 September 20:21
Azerbaijan announces price per barrel of oil for 2022 Economy 8 September 20:20
Azerbaijani national team begins World Chess Olympiad with victory Azerbaijan 8 September 20:04
Turkmenistan participates in multilateral ministerial meeting on Afghanistan (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 8 September 20:01
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament rebukes groundless claims of Armenian speaker at WCSP Politics 8 September 19:53
Azerbaijan participated at China International Trade in Services Exhibition (PHOTO) Economy 8 September 19:23
Azerbaijani media laid flowers at monument of Heydar Aliyev in Astrakhan (VIDEO) Politics 8 September 18:45
State Agency of Azerbaijan for Compulsory Health Insurance opens tender on IT equipment Tenders 8 September 18:32
EU with Georgian GNERC implements project in field of renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 8 September 18:30
NATO stands ready to enhance support to Georgia in building resilience against hybrid threats - official Georgia 8 September 18:30
Georgia's records rise in textile export revenue Business 8 September 18:27
Georgia boost wine exports to Azerbaijan Business 8 September 18:22
Azerbaijani courier company shares data on revenues for 1H2021 Economy 8 September 18:19
Volume of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports show similar indicators of 2017-18 Business 8 September 18:18
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds Young Leaders Forum 2021 (LIVE) Society 8 September 18:16
Qatar Airways to operate regular flights to Uzbekistan Transport 8 September 18:06
Iran ready to cooperate with foreign car manufacturers - SAIPA Transport 8 September 18:04
Human Rights Watch reports on attacks on schools during second Karabakh war Politics 8 September 18:00
Azerbaijan reveals data on number of recognized foreign diplomas Society 8 September 17:44
Some 15 people injured in gas blast in Moscow Region Russia 8 September 17:40
EBRD expands active portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan Finance 8 September 17:37
JPMorgan to buy majority stake in Volkswagen's payments business US 8 September 17:36
Azerbaijan doubles exports to Georgia Economy 8 September 17:34
India, Kyrgyzstan to establish trade route through Central Asia Transport 8 September 17:30
Georgia sees increase in medicine prices following declining imports Business 8 September 17:30
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale Sept.11 Oil&Gas 8 September 17:28
Georgia considers measures to stabilize fuel prices Oil&Gas 8 September 17:27
Uzbekistan’s State Customs Committee shares details on incentives for automakers Business 8 September 17:26
Aramco oil pipelines investors to sell at least $4 bln in bonds in Q4 Arab World 8 September 17:23
Azerbaijan changes COVID-19 vaccination timeframe for previously infected citizens Society 8 September 17:16
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 8 September 17:14
Iran’s PMO unveils details cargo movements in Jask Port Transport 8 September 17:13
Azerbaijan partakes in international food festival in US (PHOTO) Politics 8 September 17:12
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo Iran’s Noshahr port increases Transport 8 September 17:11
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 8 Society 8 September 17:11
Azerbaijan confirms 2,557 new COVID-19 cases, 3,592 recoveries Society 8 September 17:11
Proposals made to build new reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - deputy minister (Exclusive) Azerbaijan 8 September 17:10
Iran sees rise in cargo movement in Amirabad port Transport 8 September 17:07
Azerbaijan aims to switch to cloud-based accounting Economy 8 September 17:07
Iran interested in developing relations with EU – Raisi Politics 8 September 17:04
Foreign Ministers of countries-neighbors of Afghanistan meet Turkmenistan 8 September 17:01
Baku port reps talk benefits of attracting cargo from China Transport 8 September 16:54
Uzbekneftegaz restores well in Andakli field Oil&Gas 8 September 16:50
Number of gas fields to be commissioned in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 8 September 16:49
End of Second Karabakh war creates new opportunities for region - Georgian PM Politics 8 September 16:40
Azerbaijan's value of export to Tunisia grows in 7M2021 Economy 8 September 16:29
Coupon payments to investors decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 8 September 16:29
Turkey shares data on export of leather goods to Azerbaijan for 8M2021 Turkey 8 September 16:22
Kazakhstan now to fully cover local demand for octane-increasing additives Oil&Gas 8 September 16:18
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Qeshm port decreases Transport 8 September 16:17
Natural gas infrastructure may need to be repurposed for decarbonization Oil&Gas 8 September 16:14
Radical steps needed to introduce new carbon-free sources of energy Oil&Gas 8 September 16:09
Expert reveals benefits of importing hybrid cars into Azerbaijan Economy 8 September 16:09
All news