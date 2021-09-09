Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva takes honored artist Yagub Zurufchu's treatment under personal control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva took personal control of the treatment of honored artist Yagub Zurufchu, who was infected with the coronavirus, Aynur Zurufchu, the honored artist's wife told Trend.

According to Aynur Zurufchu, a doctor from foreign country has also been invited to treat Yagub Zurufchu.

Yagub Zurufchu, infected with the coronavirus, was taken to the "Yeni Klinika" (New Clinic) treatment center.