Economies of Azerbaijan, Turkey complement each other -Turkish trade minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

The economies of Azerbaijan and Turkey do not compete, but complement each other, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said in Baku, Trend reports.

The 10th meeting and business forum of the ministers of economy and trade of the Turkic Council states are being held in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that trade relations between the two countries are at a high level.

"We're looking forward to developing these relations. Turkish companies are keen to participate in all spheres of life in Azerbaijan, and our task is to ensure cooperation in this direction. This interaction will contribute to the fact that both Azerbaijani and Turkish companies will achieve great success," Mus said.