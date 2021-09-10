Many companies from Turkic states keen to partake in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Turkic Council chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadradddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Dozens of companies of the Turkic Council are keen to participate in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said this at the 10th Meeting of the Turkic Council’s Economy Ministers, Trend reports on Sept.10.

"There is great potential for work in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," Amreyev noted.

He recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in 2020, including his visit to Karabakh.

"We were very glad to be received by President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

The Turkic Council is a very effective instrument for achieving mutual economic cooperation, Amreyev said.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) has started its work in Baku. The meeting is being held under chairmanship of Amreyev and the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkey.

Within the framework of the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries will be discussed. Besides, the ceremony of presenting 2nd business award of the Turkic Council will take place.

The ministers will also discuss the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, to be held in Budapest and Bishkek.