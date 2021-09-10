Turkic-speaking countries sign trade, economic agreements in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadradddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A ceremony of signing trade and economic agreements between Turkic-speaking countries took place in Baku, within the 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) , Trend reports on Sept.10.

The agreements cover information exchange and e-commerce spheres.

The meeting is being held under the joint chairmanship of the Turkic Council’s Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev and the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Jabbarov and with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkey.