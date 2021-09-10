Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan agree to establish Business Council - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

Trend:

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have agreed to establish a Business Council, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

The Kazakh minister noted that the agenda of the September 9 meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation included 17 issues, including trade, economic, energy, humanitarian cooperation, discussed joint steps in the development of communication technologies, transport, and education.

“Possible cooperation in the agro-industrial complex was discussed, including the inclusion of Azerbaijani partners in the trade and logistics distribution chain. We discussed the development of energy corridors and, of course, business cooperation between the two countries,” Sultanov wrote.

He also noted that the two countries agreed to create a Business Council to strengthen the work of business and to work more actively through mutual Trading Houses.

“The Azerbaijani side even offered to encourage companies to work with Trading Houses. In general, it turned out to be a very constructive and fruitful dialogue. Careful implementation of all the decisions that we recorded in the protocol will allow us to obtain concrete results,” Sultanov wrote.