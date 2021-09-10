Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets new commander of Russian peacekeepers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov, who has completed his service as the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed on Azerbaijani territory, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Lieutenant-General Muradov introduced the newly appointed commander of the temporarily stationed Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General Mikhail Kosobokov, to the Defense Minister.
The latest situation on the Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, was discussed at the meeting.
