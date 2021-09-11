Azerbaijan to celebrate 100th anniversary of famous national painter (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the country's famous painter Mikayil Abdullayev on September 10, Trend reports.

December 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of an outstanding representative of Azerbaijani fine arts, People's Artist of the USSR and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Academician of the USSR Academy of Arts, State Prize laureate, Professor Mikayil Abdullayev.

The president's decree said: Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in order to ensure the holding of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding master of the brush Mikayil Abdullayev, who has important merits in the development and enhancement of the glory of the Azerbaijani fine arts, I hereby order:

1. The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, taking into account the proposals of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, to prepare and implement an action plan in connection with the 100th anniversary of the People's Artist Mikail Abdullayev.

2. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan to resolve issues arising from this Order.