Azerbaijan holds meeting on clearing mines, unexploded munitions in liberated lands (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan held another meeting on clearing mines, unexploded munitions in territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports on Sept.11.

The meeting was held by the Working Group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, which was created with the aim of centralized resolution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministries of Defense, Economy, Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Border Service.

To coordinate work on the clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories, the Working Group held discussions.

According to the Head of the secretariat of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, Nusrat Suleymanov, planned work continues in the liberated territories, but as they expand, obligations and requirements for the relevant structures will grow.

One of the main tasks of the Working Group is to use all resources on the mine clearance and to ensure more effective implementation of activities to solve the problem for the comprehensive performance of the tasks.

During the meeting, the participants noted the importance of informing the public about the work in this area of ​​government agencies through the media, continuing massive propaganda to prevent possible accidents, as well as attracting the attention of the international community to this area.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is headed by the Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.