SOF of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan conduct fire training exercises within "Three Brothers - 2021" (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13
As part of the international exercises "Three Brothers-2021", special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan conducted fire training exercises, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the exercise plan, special forces units conducted practical shooting from small arms and grenade launchers.
The international joint exercise "Three Brothers-2021" will last until September 20.
