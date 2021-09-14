Azerbaijani president appoints new head of executive power of Jalilabad district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Rafig Jalilov as head of the Executive Power of Jalilabad district, Trend reports.
By another decree of the president, Jalilov was relieved of his post as deputy head of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe