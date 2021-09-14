Heads of executive authority of several districts received money and bribes even from most socially vulnerable categories of population - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The heads of executive authority of several districts received money and bribes even from the most socially vulnerable categories of the population, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rafig Jalilov due to his appointment as head of Jalilabad District Executive Authority and Rashad Taghiyev due to his appointment as head of Shamkir District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

“You have to work in such a way that the citizens are satisfied with you. However, many investigative materials show now that the heads of executive authority of several districts received money and bribes even from the most socially vulnerable categories of the population. In order to reduce the level of unemployment, especially taking into account the global recession, the socioeconomic crisis and the pandemic, about a hundred thousand paid public jobs were created for the most vulnerable categories of the population on my initiative, where their wages are equal to the minimum wage. But they thought that this was too much for these people and pocketed this money by keeping their payment cards in their offices. Can there be so much dishonesty? There are popular videos. They have also embezzled the humanitarian assistance sent by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the families in need of support and social protection. These videos are available. Everyone has seen them. Those who embezzled this assistance and sold it with interest in the market deserve contempt. How can one ever be so mean and dishonest? These people have disgraced themselves and tarnished our government. If anyone thinks that they can get away with this, they are wrong,” President Aliyev added.

“I think that everyone already understands that a civil servant should be an example. People’s livelihoods and comfort depends on the activities of civil servants. They must work in such a way that they are always with the people. This advice always has a special place in my recommendations. I am telling you too – you should mingle with the people, you should be in constant touch with them, you should live with their concerns and try to help them with whatever you can,” the head of state said.