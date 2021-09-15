Support of fraternal Turkey gives Azerbaijan strength - Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

“The support of fraternal Turkey gives us strength,” Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said at the event "Day of High-ranking Observers" within the context of the “TurAz Falcon-2021” joint flight exercises in the Turkish province of Konya, Trend reports, citing Turkish media.

During the second Karabakh war, Turkey provided political, moral and diplomatic support to Azerbaijan, the Minister added.

"The statements of the political and military leadership of Turkey have shown the whole world that it supports Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood unshakably," Hasanov said.