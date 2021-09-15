Support of fraternal Turkey gives Azerbaijan strength - Defense Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:
“The support of fraternal Turkey gives us strength,” Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said at the event "Day of High-ranking Observers" within the context of the “TurAz Falcon-2021” joint flight exercises in the Turkish province of Konya, Trend reports, citing Turkish media.
During the second Karabakh war, Turkey provided political, moral and diplomatic support to Azerbaijan, the Minister added.
"The statements of the political and military leadership of Turkey have shown the whole world that it supports Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood unshakably," Hasanov said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Each subscriber in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to have access to both electricity, internet through single cable line
Azerbaijani, Turkish ombudspersons visit Alley of Martyrs, Monument to Turkish Soldiers in Baku (PHOTO)
COMPASS project jointly run by ADA University shortlisted for Int'l Collaboration of Year at ‘Oscars of Higher Education’ (PHOTO)