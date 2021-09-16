Azerbaijan allocates funds for road reconstruction in Baku's Khazar district - order

Politics 16 September 2021 16:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan allocates funds for road reconstruction in Baku's Khazar district - order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order ‘On additional measures to continue work on the reconstruction of roads in Baku’s Khazar district’, Trend reports.

According to the document, in order to continue work on the reconstruction of highways on the territory of Bina, Buzovna and Gala settlements, Khazar district of Baku from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.1.14 ‘Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for state investments (investment costs)’, five million manat ($2.94 million) was allocated the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.

