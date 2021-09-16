Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with EU Representative for South Caucasus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by the Special Representative of the EU for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, who is on a visit to the country, Trend reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
