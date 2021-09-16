OIC delegation witnesses facts of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

The delegation of the Association of Ombudsmen of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) headed by the president of the association, which arrived in Azerbaijan at the invitation of our country's ombudsman (ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, made a trip to the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The main goal of the mission of the delegation is to monitor cases of Armenian vandalism committed against social facilities and cultural-historical monuments in the city of Shusha, which is one of the important centers of the historical, cultural and socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

The members of the delegation witnessed monuments to great figures of Azerbaijani culture - Uzeyir Hajibayli, Khurshidbanu Natavan and Bulbul, as well as the Ashagy and Yukhary Govkhar agha mosques. An investigation was carried out on the spot in connection with acts of vandalism against cultural and historical monuments as part of the Armenian policy of aggression, occupation and terrorism against Azerbaijan for over 30 years.

Based on the monitoring results in Shusha, a report will be prepared, which will be sent to international organizations.