Representatives of Azerbaijani Air Force to take part in Teknofest-2021 festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

Trend:

A group of military personnel and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will take part in the Teknofest-2021 festival, Trend reports on Sept.18 citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, demonstration flights of two MiG-29 fighters of the Air Force are planned at the festival, which will start on September 21 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The festival will last until September 26.