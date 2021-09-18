Representatives of Azerbaijani Air Force to take part in Teknofest-2021 festival
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18
Trend:
A group of military personnel and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will take part in the Teknofest-2021 festival, Trend reports on Sept.18 citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, demonstration flights of two MiG-29 fighters of the Air Force are planned at the festival, which will start on September 21 in Istanbul, Turkey.
The festival will last until September 26.
