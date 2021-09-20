Russian Navy warships leave Port of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The ‘Astrakhan’ and ‘Anatoly Guzhvin’ warships of Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy, which were in Azerbaijan within a friendly, unofficial visit, left the Baku port on September 20, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The warships arrived in Baku on September 18.

Within the framework of the visit, it was planned to receive the crews of the ships by the command of the Azerbaijani Navy, as well as to discuss bilateral military cooperation. A working meeting was held between the head of the military delegation of the Caspian Flotilla of Russia and the leadership of the Azerbaijani Navy.

Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov, received a delegation of the Russian Navy, headed by the Commander of the Caspian Flotilla ships detachment, 2nd Rank Captain Vladimir Zaitsev.

The friendly relations between the Azerbaijani Navy and the Caspian Flotilla of Russia, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting.

In addition, an excursion was held for the crews of the ships in Baku city to view cultural and historical monuments.