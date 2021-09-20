Turkish, Azerbaijani jets conduct test flights over Bosphorus Strait before TEKNOFEST-2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Fighter jets of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey made a welcome flight over the Bosphorus Strait from 12:00 to 12:30 (GMT+4) on September 20, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

According to the ministry, the flight was made by 15 planes, including two MiG-29 fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force and F-4 and F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force.

Later, Azerbaijani and Turkish military aircraft will perform demonstration flights within the framework of the TEKNOFEST - 2021 aviation and space technologies festival, which will kick off in Turkey’s Istanbul city on September 21.

Two MiG-29 multipurpose fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force, in addition to the F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars and Solo Turk aerobatic teams, will participate in the demonstration flights.