Azerbaijani president, first lady attend inauguration of new building of Baku European Lyceum (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a new 1560-seat building of Baku European Lyceum in the capital`s White City district.

Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the building.

The construction of the building started in 2020. The building has 70 classrooms, labs, a computer room, military room, gym, conference hall and a canteen.