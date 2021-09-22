President Ilham Aliyev to address 76th session of UN General Assembly in video format
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in the format of a video message, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads makes proposals on construction of alternative Sumgayit-Baku road (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan names area of liberated territories demined by its military engineering-fortification units