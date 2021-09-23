Georgian journalists, bloggers visit Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

A group of journalists and bloggers from Georgia paid a visit to the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam (previously liberated from Armenian occupation), the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

Initially, the Georgian journalists and bloggers viewed the Imaret complex, which houses the palace of the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan.

In the course of the visit, the Georgian guests were informed in detail about the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia during the period of occupation against the cultural, historical, and religious monuments of Azerbaijan.