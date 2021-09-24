OIC commission assesses damage from Armenia's missile strikes to Azerbaijan's Tartar

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Tartar city underwent numerous missile attacks by Armenian Armed Forces despite its being away from the combat zone [during the 2020 Second Karabakh War] , Deputy Chairman of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Haji Ali Acikgul told Trend’s Karabakh Bureau on Sept.24.

According to Acikgul, as a result of the missile strikes, residential buildings were destroyed in the city.

"Earlier, we viewed the ruins of mosques, infrastructure facilities, historical and cultural monuments in Aghdam city. We are now in Tartar near a house that was hit by missiles during the war. Its owner says that he miraculously survived, because five minutes before the missile strike he went out. The house is now uninhabitable. We’ll document all the facts and submit them to international organizations as a report," he said.

A delegation of five representatives of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is in Azerbaijan to investigate the facts of crimes committed by Armenia in the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories and those which were beyond the combat zone.

The delegation first got acquainted with the situation in Aghdam, and then arrived in Tartar. Its trip to Ganja city is also planned.