Armenia, as a country in strategic future, doomed to disappear - Russian historian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Armenia, as a country in the strategic future, is doomed to disappear. Russian historian and political analyst, professor Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

“The more I study the history and modernity of the South Caucasus region, and I have devoted 20 years of my life to this, the less I see prospects for the physical existence of Armenia in the conditions of a systemic crisis. The future of this country is that in a quarter of a century it may well be that there will no longer be such a state as Armenia on the political map of the world,” Kuznetsov said.

“Eight years ago, in 2013, I wrote that Armenian youth sees a prospects for themselves only in the diaspora, and not in their historical homeland, and even then I predicted the depopulation of this country. Then many people laughed at me, while the most odious and nationalistic Armenian sites wrote that the Armenian diaspora was steadily expanding, and even then in Russia there were up to one million Armenian migrant workers who could not find decent work in Armenia to feed their families,” Kuznetsov said.

Het emphasized that the deepest systemic crisis, first of all, the crisis of identity that Armenia is now experiencing, is not generated by the defeat in the war with Azerbaijan, but has deep historical roots dating back to Soviet times.

“The newest Armenian statehood inherited this deep internal crisis and could neither overcome it, nor get rid of it, and therefore I am sure that Armenia, as a country in the strategic future, is doomed to disappear. Now the population of Armenia is about two million people, of which annually up to 100,000 people emigrate from the country and change their citizenship. If this continues, then there will simply be no Armenians left in Armenia in 20 years. The population of Armenia is rapidly aging, the number of its inhabitants of pre-retirement and retirement age is beginning to dominate the youth more and more, therefore, the natural population decline as the difference between fertility and natural mortality, which is already negative, will only progress further,” Kuznetsov said.

According to him, at present, the authorities and business structures in Armenia are headed by 50-year-old veterans of the first Karabakh war.

“And as soon as they grow older, there will simply be no active carriers of the idea of ​​"miatsum", and as they pass away, the crisis of Armenian identity will only intensify, since the new generations of Armenians coming to replace them are already deprived of an aggressive ideological rod," Kuznetsov said.

"Last week oligarchs from among the bosses of the Armenian diaspora in Russia, such as Samvel Karapetyan, have announced their readiness to invest in infrastructure projects in Armenia, but one must understand that this person is a citizen of Russia, all his business assets are also located in Russia, and therefore all profits from investments will not remain in Armenia, but will definitely return to Russia. Do not think that this money will be a charitable donation to improve the situation of the poor,” the expert noted.

Kuznetsov stressed that the Armenians themselves plundered their country, and at the same time the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and continue this policy.

They can no longer stop on this path, since this strategy of self-destruction was laid in the basis of the Armenian statehood during its planning and formation back in Soviet times, Kuznetsov said.