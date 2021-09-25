Armenia, as a country in strategic future, doomed to disappear - Russian historian

Politics 25 September 2021 14:07 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia, as a country in strategic future, doomed to disappear - Russian historian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Armenia, as a country in the strategic future, is doomed to disappear. Russian historian and political analyst, professor Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

“The more I study the history and modernity of the South Caucasus region, and I have devoted 20 years of my life to this, the less I see prospects for the physical existence of Armenia in the conditions of a systemic crisis. The future of this country is that in a quarter of a century it may well be that there will no longer be such a state as Armenia on the political map of the world,” Kuznetsov said.

“Eight years ago, in 2013, I wrote that Armenian youth sees a prospects for themselves only in the diaspora, and not in their historical homeland, and even then I predicted the depopulation of this country. Then many people laughed at me, while the most odious and nationalistic Armenian sites wrote that the Armenian diaspora was steadily expanding, and even then in Russia there were up to one million Armenian migrant workers who could not find decent work in Armenia to feed their families,” Kuznetsov said.

Het emphasized that the deepest systemic crisis, first of all, the crisis of identity that Armenia is now experiencing, is not generated by the defeat in the war with Azerbaijan, but has deep historical roots dating back to Soviet times.

“The newest Armenian statehood inherited this deep internal crisis and could neither overcome it, nor get rid of it, and therefore I am sure that Armenia, as a country in the strategic future, is doomed to disappear. Now the population of Armenia is about two million people, of which annually up to 100,000 people emigrate from the country and change their citizenship. If this continues, then there will simply be no Armenians left in Armenia in 20 years. The population of Armenia is rapidly aging, the number of its inhabitants of pre-retirement and retirement age is beginning to dominate the youth more and more, therefore, the natural population decline as the difference between fertility and natural mortality, which is already negative, will only progress further,” Kuznetsov said.

According to him, at present, the authorities and business structures in Armenia are headed by 50-year-old veterans of the first Karabakh war.

“And as soon as they grow older, there will simply be no active carriers of the idea of ​​"miatsum", and as they pass away, the crisis of Armenian identity will only intensify, since the new generations of Armenians coming to replace them are already deprived of an aggressive ideological rod," Kuznetsov said.

"Last week oligarchs from among the bosses of the Armenian diaspora in Russia, such as Samvel Karapetyan, have announced their readiness to invest in infrastructure projects in Armenia, but one must understand that this person is a citizen of Russia, all his business assets are also located in Russia, and therefore all profits from investments will not remain in Armenia, but will definitely return to Russia. Do not think that this money will be a charitable donation to improve the situation of the poor,” the expert noted.

Kuznetsov stressed that the Armenians themselves plundered their country, and at the same time the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and continue this policy.

They can no longer stop on this path, since this strategy of self-destruction was laid in the basis of the Armenian statehood during its planning and formation back in Soviet times, Kuznetsov said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran to boost crude oil extraction in Ilam Province
Iran to boost crude oil extraction in Ilam Province
Iran to take part in exhibition on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh
Iran to take part in exhibition on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh
Iran against any occupation and aggression – Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan
Iran against any occupation and aggression – Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmen company intends to export polypropylene yarn Business 15:13
Iran to boost crude oil extraction in Ilam Province Oil&Gas 15:13
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister Transport 15:13
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig announces tender on purchase of spare parts for tractors Tenders 15:10
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 15:08
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 25 Uzbekistan 15:07
Concentrix enters Georgian market Business 14:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:35
Number of transactions at Uzbek stock exchange decreases Finance 14:09
Kazakhstan's joint venture to purchase dosing pump through tender Tenders 14:08
Armenia, as a country in strategic future, doomed to disappear - Russian historian Politics 14:07
Over 22,000 new Covid cases registered in Russia for first time since August 14 Russia 14:03
Iran to take part in exhibition on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 14:02
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:01
Iran against any occupation and aggression – Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 14:00
UzAuto Motors restores manufacturing of several Chevrolet models Business 13:55
Profit of Georgian insurance companies announced Business 13:54
Int'l organizations should investigate Armenia's environmental terror - MP Politics 13:53
Azerbaijan MHI State Agency opens tender to acquire MS licenses Tenders 13:50
Tension in relations between Iran and neighbors - serves enemies, says Iranian MP Politics 13:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:21
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 25 Uzbekistan 12:10
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to attract shipment services Kazakhstan 11:33
Iranian currency rates for September 25 Finance 11:31
IFC supports National Bank of Georgia in amending Corporate Governance Code Finance 11:25
IFC’s cooperation with National Bank of Georgia to help develop green bonds Finance 11:24
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for supply of materials Tenders 11:12
Azerbaijan notes increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:11
OSCE MG co-chairs welcome meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs Politics 10:42
Iran plans to increase exports to Iraq Business 10:39
Azercell Mobile Customer Care visits Shusha! (PHOTO) Economy 10:14
Uzbekneftegaz develops new well, receives natural gas Oil&Gas 10:12
Iran's membership in SCO positive move, but not a magic pill to solve all problems Business 09:59
Russia to increase share of low-carbon energy sources to 90% by 2035 Russia 09:33
S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday Other News 09:29
Australia urges to create ‘stronger, more independent’ WHO Other News 08:59
Iran counts on thermal power plants to provide sustainable electricity in winter Business 08:47
Iran imports hay from Russia due to recent drought Business 08:42
UN chief calls for rapid decarbonization of energy systems Other News 08:29
EU eyes investments in Baku port to make it greener and better connected digitally - EU official Economy 08:00
2,324 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:32
Iran must ‘move quickly’ if it wants to resume nuclear deal talks: US official US 07:05
Russian top diplomat, UN Secretary-General discuss Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine Russia 06:34
U.S. CDC director says boosters needed to protect workers US 05:55
Huawei CFO strikes deal with U.S. over fraud charges, allowing her to return to China US 05:26
Children aged below 14 see highest COVID-19 rates in Ireland Europe 04:57
Migrant camp on Texas border cleared, county judge says US 04:28
PM Modi invites US President Biden to visit India Other News 03:57
Heavy rains, flooding hit over 300,000 people in Sudan: UN Other News 03:20
FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia hold meeting with participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Politics 02:48
UK records another 35,623 coronavirus cases Europe 02:16
Intel breaks ground on $20 bln Arizona plants as U.S. chip factory race heats up US 01:37
U.S. House set to debate $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday - Pelosi US 01:03
Greta Thunberg joins tens of thousands of climate protesters in Berlin Europe 00:34
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 00:01
Azerbaijani chess team wins bronze medal of European Club Cup (PHOTO) Society 24 September 23:45
Turkey will strive to be a leader in climate change fight Turkey 24 September 23:37
Turkmenistan holds ceremony of presenting passports to those granted citizenship Turkmenistan 24 September 23:18
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks bilateral and regional issues with Iranian Deputy FM Politics 24 September 22:49
Georgia shares data on public debt Finance 24 September 22:33
Uzbekistan receives new batch of Chinese vaccine Uzbekistan 24 September 22:14
Biden says there will be consequences over Haiti migrants' treatment US 24 September 22:11
Iran, Singapore discuss bilateral issues Iran 24 September 21:48
Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September Turkey 24 September 21:47
Norway to lift all COVID-19 restrictions: PM Europe 24 September 21:32
Brent crude oil surpasses $78 per barrel, first time since October 2018 Oil&Gas 24 September 21:09
Azerbaijani FM, EU high rep exchange views on further prospects for co-op (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 20:57
Anglo Asian Mining shares date of payment of dividends to shareholders for 2021 Economy 24 September 20:54
TBC Capital publishes updated macro-sectoral overview of Georgia Business 24 September 20:48
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves state and consolidated draft budgets for 2022 Economy 24 September 20:38
Azerbaijani FM met his French colleague at 76 session of UN General Assembly Politics 24 September 20:37
UNHRC on Azerbaijan's initiative makes statement on mine impact on human rights Politics 24 September 20:20
Iran always wishes peace, security, prosperity to Azerbaijan – ambassador Politics 24 September 20:10
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds expanded meeting (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 20:09
Azerbaijani banks see increase in volume of deposits Finance 24 September 19:54
Private Iranian cargo companies warned regarding Karabakh - ambassador Politics 24 September 19:52
South Korea interested in building 'smart farms' in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 24 September 19:46
Iraq interested to co-op with Azerbaijan in oil, gas sectors (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 24 September 19:22
Kazakhstan to complete implementation of some projects with WB this year Kazakhstan 24 September 19:18
Georgia unveils import and export volumes of wooden furniture Business 24 September 18:48
EBRD eyes to support investment financing for Georgian MSMEs Finance 24 September 18:47
Shifting carbon tax burden to producers alone to hinder large scale CCS projects Oil&Gas 24 September 18:39
OIC commission assesses damage from Armenia's missile strikes to Azerbaijan's Tartar Politics 24 September 18:37
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNOCT under-secretary-general Politics 24 September 18:34
Compulsory non-life insurance fees increase in Azerbaijan Finance 24 September 18:25
COVID-19 passports in Azerbaijan to be required for going between cities, regions Society 24 September 18:23
UNHRC urges Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps Politics 24 September 18:18
Turkey sees growth in number of visitors from Azerbaijan Turkey 24 September 18:15
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 24 September 18:14
Azerbaijan lifts coronavirus-related restrictions, several work spheres to resume activity Azerbaijan 24 September 18:07
Carbon capture may help oil & gas exporters monetize reserves Oil&Gas 24 September 18:04
Kazakhstan twofold increases exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Business 24 September 18:00
Georgia increases export of fruit and vegetable juices Business 24 September 17:58
OIC experts investigate Armenia's crimes in previously occupied Azerbaijani Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 17:58
OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission visits Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 17:57
Kazakhstan reports drop in cargo transport via maritime Transport 24 September 17:52
Pakistan’s NLC launches TIR operations to Azerbaijan Transport 24 September 17:51
Azerbaijan softening COVID-19 related quarantine regime Society 24 September 17:50
Azerbaijan cancels suspension of public transport operation on weekends Society 24 September 17:50
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese Business 24 September 17:49
All news