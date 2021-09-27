During war, we all lived by one motto – we will go forward in face of death - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27

Trend:

During the war, we all lived by one motto – we will go forward in the face of death, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, Trend reports.

"As Armenia was being defeated on the battlefield, it perpetrated the most heinous acts yet again by staging military provocations against our civilians. More than a hundred civilians fell victim to Armenian fascism. Our towns and villages were under constant fire. Armenia used banned weapons, white phosphorus bombs, and ballistic missiles. But there was nothing that could stop us. The people of Azerbaijan showed tremendous determination, resolve, and courage to cope with all these provocations. No one and nothing could stop us. During the war, I repeatedly appealed to the people of Azerbaijan and said that no one and nothing could stop us. We were waging war in the interests of justice. We were waging the war of dignity. We were waging war for national pride. We were waging holy war,” President Aliyev said.

“During the war, we all lived by one motto – we will go forward in the face of death. The people of Azerbaijan stood behind the Azerbaijani Army and gave it additional strength,” the head of state said.