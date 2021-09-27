UK ambassador honors memory of Azerbaijanis who died in second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

UK’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp shared a publication on Twitter in connection with the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

Sharp has revered the memory of those Azerbaijanis killed in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, expressed condolences to their families and loved ones.

The decision was made to annually mark September 27 as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020 as a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and sacrificing their lives, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.