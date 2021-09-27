President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

On September 27-the Day of Remembrance, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, world-renowned politician, great son and national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

The head of state and the First Lady put flowers at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev.