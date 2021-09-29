Azerbaijani religious leaders extend appeal on anniversary of beginning of second Karabakh war (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

The heads of the religious confessions of Azerbaijan released an appeal related to the anniversary of the beginning of the second Karabakh war (September 27), Trend reports citing the Caucasian Muslims Office.

“This date will forever remain in memory as a starting point on the path to a great victory,” the message said. “The international community saw the strength of the Azerbaijani political leader, the unshakable unity of the government and people.”

According to the message, historic Azerbaijani Shusha city was liberated from the Armenian occupation and returned to its rightful owners.

Historic Shusha Declaration, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of fraternal Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has formed a new geopolitical situation in the region, the message said.

According to the message, the heads of religious confessions look to the future of Azerbaijan with great faith and hope.

The main source of this inspiration is President Aliyev’s principled and decisive position, the large-scale restoration work being carried out in the country, the role of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in the implementation of socio-economic programs aimed at the prosperity of people,” the message said.

According to the message, the reverent attitude of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the families of martyrs and those fighting during the war, wounded servicemen, financial and moral support, and management of social assistance programs are highly appreciated by citizens.

The document notes that Armenia has held 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan (Karabakh, including 7 surrounding districts) under occupation for almost 30 years.

“The aggression was matched by war crimes and crimes against humanity. As a result of the ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons. Armenia, which did not comply with the UN Security Council resolutions and was inspired by its own impunity, continued the occupation and deliberately disrupted the negotiation process. In July 2020, Armenia committed a military provocation on the state border with Azerbaijan,” the appeal said.

“As a result of the shelling in the direction of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, 13 military personnel and civilians were killed. And in August, an Armenian sabotage group crossed the former line of contact and tried to commit terrorist attacks against Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians, which were prevented. Azerbaijan, in response to a large-scale attack by Armenia on military positions and civilians on September 27, 2020, exercised its right to self-defense and launched a counter-offensive operation against Armenia on its territory,” the appeal says.

The document emphasizes that the war, which began on September 27 and lasted 44 days, went down in history with the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan over Armenia.

“Azerbaijan ensured the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, resolved the 30-year-old conflict by military-political means, and restored its territorial integrity and historical justice. During the second Karabakh war for the liberation of Karabakh, all citizens rallied closely around President Ilham Aliyev, demonstrating their devotion to the Motherland,” the appeal reads.

The authors of the document expressed gratitude to fraternal and friendly countries, religious organizations and international structures that supported Azerbaijan in a difficult and crucial historical moment.

In the appeal, the religious confessions note with regret that there are forces that are trying to hide the crimes of Armenia against the Azerbaijani people, the facts of vandalism against the cultural and spiritual heritage of Azerbaijan.

These forces are trying to justify Armenian terrorism and the policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis by applying double standards, the appeal says.

The authors of the document once again called on Armenia to abandon its aggressive, revanchist, nationalist, separatist policy.

“We call on the Armenian Church to put an end to calls for a provocative, revanchist war and strives for peace. On Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan - September 27, which is included in our calendar as the beginning of the path to a great victory, we wish peace to the souls of the heroes-martyrs. May God save the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people,” the appeal says.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews Milikh Yevdayev, Chairman of the Religious Community of European Jews Alexander Sharovsky, Secretary of the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Archpriest Mefodi Efendiyev, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan Robert Mobili.