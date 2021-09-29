Czech FM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29

Trend:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek together with a business delegation will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia from September 29 to October 1, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In Azerbaijan, Kulhánek will open the Czech-Azerbaijani Business Forum with his speech, thus confirming the interest of Czech companies in participating in trade tenders and in the infrastructure projects. An Energy Cooperation Agreement will also be signed during the visit.