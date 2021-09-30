Turkish president to attend inauguration of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Int'l Airport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
Trend:
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the official opening of the Fuzuli International Airport in Azerbaijan, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend on Sept.30.
Order on the airport’s construction was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in January 2021.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the airport took place on January 14.
The city of Fuzuli was liberated from the Armenian occupation on October 17, 2020.
