Azerbaijan, Czech Republic have great potential to co-op in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have great potential for cooperation in restoring the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the joint press-conference with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

"The negotiations will be held to attract Czech investments and companies to Azerbaijan," Bayramov said.

Bayramov added that the sides discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

"A strategic cooperation agreement was signed between our countries in 2015,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister said. “A working group on economic spheres also continues to operate between the countries.”

“Azerbaijan ensures a third of the Czech Republic's energy needs, we also cooperate in the fields of IT and transport,” Bayramov added. “Moreover, the Czech side is interested in participating in the work in the Alat free economic zone."