For Azerbaijan, China is reliable partner and friendly country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30

Trend:

For Azerbaijan, China is a reliable partner and a friendly country, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of China Xi Jinping, Trend reports.

“Today, China, with its versatile and dynamic growth, has established itself among the world’s advanced nations. Large-scale programs and infrastructure projects, implemented under your visionary leadership, have contributed to the constant growth of the country’s economic prowess and international relevance, and to China’s ascent. The enormous transnational cooperation platform – “Belt and Road” – that came to fruition upon your initiative advances the expansion of economic and trade relations in the Eurasian space.

For Azerbaijan, China is a reliable partner and a friendly country. Supporting one another by demonstrating mutual trust and solidarity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been a vivid manifestation of our solid friendly relations.

We attach special significance to the development of Azerbaijan-China relations and the further deepening of our cooperation. In this sense, we are delighted that our ties that enjoy ancient and rich traditions are expanding and acquiring new substance. Involvement of the Chinese companies in the restoration and reconstruction of the East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions, ample results achieved in transportation, logistics, infrastructure, investment, energy, and other areas, and future prospects signifies the high level of Azerbaijan - China partnership.

I am confident that our actions within the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative and fruitful cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, in bilateral and multilateral format will successfully continue through our joint efforts and serve the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and success in every endeavor, and the friendly people of China everlasting peace and prosperity,” the head of state said.