Azerbaijani Parliament proposes naming streets after martyrs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijani Parliament proposed naming streets after martyrs, Trend reports.
"I think it is necessary to change the rules for naming streets and to give these streets the names of martyrs to perpetuate them," MP Etibar Aliyev said during the discussion of amendments to the law "On Perpetuating the name of the Martyr and benefits for the families of martyrs" at today's plenary session.
There are enough streets in Azerbaijan that can be named after martyrs, he noted.
The authority to assign names to streets in cities and districts should be transferred to the district executive powers, MP Ilham Mammadov added.
