Working Group on environmental issues held regular meeting in liberated lands of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 09:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by special representatives of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and in the liberated part of Aghdam, representatives of the ministries of ecology and natural resources, economy, emergency situations, the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The meeting participants were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out in the liberated territories to assess the radioecological and ecological situation, including the control of pollution of transboundary rivers.

It was noted that the work carried out by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in connection with the assessment of damage to the environment and natural resources as a result of the occupation was completed. The investigation materials were sent to the General Prosecutor's Office.