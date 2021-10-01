US and Israeli Ambassadors visit Azerbaijan's Krasnaya Sloboda village (ФОТО)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1

Trend:

U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger and Israeli Ambassador George Deek visited the village of Krasnaya Sloboda at the invitation of the President of the STMEGI Foundation, German Zakharyaev.

They were accompanied by representatives of the American organization USAID, which is engaged in helping to restore cultural and historical heritage in different countries of the world.

A tour of Krasnaya Sloboda and the Museum of Mountain Jews for diplomats was conducted by Igor Shaulov, a representative of the STMEGI Foundation, and Fuad Akhundov, a researcher of mountain-Jewish culture. Following the visit one of the historical buildings, located on the corner of Fatali Khan and Rashbil Zakharyaev Streets, will be restored and recreated in its original appearance, as a typical Jewish house of the 19th - early 20th centuries.

The STMEGI Foundation has developed a large-scale program to attract representatives of other diplomatic missions working in Azerbaijan to this project. According to the idea of the President of the Foundation G.R. Zakharyaev, Krasnaya Sloboda should turn into an international center for the study of Juhuri for children and youth. To this end, it is planned to create a language camp in the village, where everyone who wants to learn the Juhuri language will be invited. The cultural originality of the village and the level of preservation of historical attractions made a strong impression on the guests. Assistance in the restoration will be provided by representatives of USAID. The joint project of the STMEGI Foundation, the Museum of Mountain Jews, the Embassies of the US and Israel in Azerbaijan will be implemented as part of the program for the preservation and restoration of buildings of historical value. The initiators express the hope that this project will serve to attract tourists to Krasnaya Sloboda and will improve the standard of living of the local population and landscaping.

The ambassadors of the US and Israel recorded their impressions of what they saw in the Museum's Memory Book. After that, the guests admired the beauty of the Gudyal River and the panorama of Krasnaya Sloboda from the ancient thirteen-arch bridge.

The visit ended with a meeting with local residents in the historic Six-Dome synagogue. The guests expressed their readiness to cooperate with the authorities and public activists of Krasnaya Sloboda and provide them with all possible assistance in the important task of preserving cultural and historical heritage.

Thanks to active cooperation with the executive power of the Guba district, the Tourism Agency, and the Committee for Cooperation with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan, it is possible to implement important projects to preserve the cultural and historical heritage of mountain Jews.