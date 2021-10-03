President Aliyev inspects house of Tartar city resident, destroyed as result of Armenian terror, views condition created in new house

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited Tartar and Barda districts, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev inspected the house of Sahib Ismayilov, a resident of the city of Tartar, destroyed as a result of the Smerch missile strike by the Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic war, and viewed conditions created in the new house built instead of it.